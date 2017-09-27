Locuri de munca Ploiesti, Blejoi, Aricestii Rahtivani – septembrie 2017

Publicata la 22 Sep 2017 - 11:13pm de Max-Media.ro
Denumire Meseria Adr. loc munca Locuri
SC NOVA MECANICA PRODEXIM SRL Agent comercial Ploiesti, str. Mihai Bravu, tel: 0737 043283, alin.soroiu@novamecanica.com 1
SC DIRECTOR SPECIAL TROOPS – D.S.T. SRL Agent de securitate Ploiesti, str. Veniamin Costache, nr.4, bl. 27G, ap.3, parter : 0720081581 / 0721875659, dstpazasiprotectie@yahoo.com 7
SC SOFGUARD PROTECT SECURITY SRL Agent securitate Campina, str. Republicii, nr. 32, bl. 15F, tel: 0751 089629 10
SC ROMOLD  Agent securitate Vaslui, str. Stefan cel Mare, nr.115, tel: 0726 304935 8
SC ELCANI SRL Agent vanzari Ploiesti, str. Traian, nr.117, tel: 0244 407450 1
SC GRAL ARTE ARCOPLAST SRL Agent vanzari Ploiesti, str. Vasile Alecsandri, nr.2, tel/fax: 0747022716, gral.arte@yahoo.com 1
SC FELIN SRL Agent vanzari Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com 2
SC ILLY PRODPAN COF SRL Ajutor patiser Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, nr.27, bl.11, sc.A, ap.28, tel: 0722 191617 2
SC NICPET ALPIN CONSTRUCT SRL Alpinist utilitar Chiojdeanca, nr.218, tel: 0728 534341, pet_construct@yahoo.com 10
SC FAST SRL Ambalator  Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com 1
SC FAST SRL Ambalator manual Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com 1
SC GRAL ARTE ARCOPLAST SRL Asistent manager Ploiesti, str. Vasile Alecsandri, nr.2, tel/fax: 0747022716, gral.arte@yahoo.com 1
FUNDATIA VATRA NEAMULUI Asistenta medicala Aricestii Rahtivani, tel: 0787855010, 0244 380925, vatra_neamului@yahoo.com 1
SC MARSHALL IMOBILIARE SRL Broker imobiliar Ploiesti, str.Mircea cel Batran, nr.146, tel: 0731 348133 2
FUNDATIA VATRA NEAMULUI Bucatar Aricestii Rahtivani, tel: 0787855010, 0244 380925, vatra_neamului@yahoo.com 1
SC CTP PRO CONSTRUCT SRL Camerista Ploiesti, str. Nucilor, nr. 47, tel: 0749 156 600, 0244 519025, hr@cartrans.ro 1
SC PROFI ROM FOOD SRL Casier Bucuresti, str. Calea Sever Bocu, nr.31, tel: 0372 568838, resurseumane@profi.ro 5
SC Alex&Tina Beauty SRL Coafeza Valea Calugareasca, tel: 0724 625527, zincaflorentina@profilia.ro 1
SC CHARMIS STANCIU SRL Coafor Ploiesti, str. Anotimpului, nr.1, bl. 38B, sc. B, tel: 0766 263007 1
SC FULYA TEKSTIL SRL Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile Ploiesti, str. Strandului, nr. 2, tel: 0244 526061 10
SC FELIN SRL Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com 5
SC ARIELAS SERV SRL Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile Ploiesti, str. Macesului, nr.1, tel: 0724 005348, arielhas@yahoo.com 1
ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE  ROMANIA SRL BRADU Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile Ploiesti, str. Conului, nr. 3, Parc Industrial Ploiesti, tel: 0372 447901, 0244 406881 4
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, (Sud – incinta Upetrom), tel: 0244 575764 15
SC DARILEXIA IMPEX SERV SRL Confectioner textile Ploiesti, str. Baiului, nr.11, tel: 0729 487348, darilexiaimpex@yahoo.com 1
SC GRAL ARTE ARCOPLAST SRL Consilier tehnic comercial Ploiesti, str. Vasile Alecsandri, nr.2, tel/fax: 0747022716, gral.arte@yahoo.com 1
SC FAST SRL Contabili – contabilitate primara Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com 1
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Controlor calitate in confectii textile Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, (Sud – incinta Upetrom), tel: 0244 575764 5
SC COILPROFIL SRL Corespondent comercial Ceptura, tel/fax: 0244 445800, info@coilprofil.ro 4
SC FELIN SRL Croitor Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com 2
SC ARIELAS SERV SRL Croitor Ploiesti, str. Macesului, nr.1, tel: 0724 005348, arielhas@yahoo.com 2
SC NOVA MECANICA PRODEXIM SRL Designer autocad si programator solid works Ploiesti, str. Mihai Bravu, tel: 0737 043283, alin.soroiu@novamecanica.com 1
SC CARTRANS PREDA Dispecer junior autocamioane Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, tel: 0749156600 / 0244519025, persoana de contact : Preda Corina, hr@cartrans.ro 3
SC MANPROFIX CONSTRUCT SRL Dulgher Ploiesti, tel: 0736 479737, 0724 325200, muresanpaul2063@yahoo.ro 5
SC LEOTTA SRL Dulgher Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798 1
SC PAULUS SRL Dulgher Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC ESRA SRL Electrician Ploiesti, str. Ana Ipatescu, nr.78, tel: 0244 515685, 0244 510530, esra_ro@yahoo.com 5
SC PAULUS SRL Electricieni Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC CTP PRO CONSTRUCT SRL Fierar betonist Ploiesti, str. Nucilor, nr. 47, tel: 0749 156 600, 0244 519025, hr@cartrans.ro 2
SC MANPROFIX CONSTRUCT SRL Fierar betonist Ploiesti, tel: 0736 479737, 0724 325200, muresanpaul2063@yahoo.ro 5
SC KABO CONSTRUCT SRL Fierar betonist Ploiesti, str. Prof. Ion Th. Grigore, nr.18, tel: 0745 045119 5
SC PAULUS SRL Fierar betonist Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC ROYAL FINISAJE CONSTRUCT SRL Finisor Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr. 141, tel: 0732 813582, 0720 003071 2
SC UZTEL SA Formator turnator Ploiesti, str. Mihai Bravu, nr.243, 0244 541399, 0244 544531/521181, office@uztel.ro 5
SC Alex&Tina Beauty SRL Frizer Valea Calugareasca, tel: 0724 625527, zincaflorentina@profilia.ro 1
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Gestionar Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION DESIGN SRL Grafician industrial Ploiesti, info@tddesign.ro 2
SC FELIN SRL Imprimeur textil Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com 1
FUNDATIA VATRA NEAMULUI Infirmiera Aricestii Rahtivani, tel: 0787855010, 0244 380925, vatra_neamului@yahoo.com 2
SC ELCANI SRL Inginer autovehicule rutiere Ploiesti, str. Traian, nr.117, tel: 0244 407450 1
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Inginer constructor Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC CALLIOPE SRL Inspector resurse umane Ploiesti, str. Elena Doamna, nr. 64, tel: 0244 595999, 0730333959, office@calliope-ploiesti.ro 1
SC PAULUS SRL Instalator Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC ABDON GAZ TERM SRL Instalator  Ploiesti, Sos Vestului,nr.6m bl.108, sc.A, ap.15, tel: 0744332291, 0344 149389, office@abdon.ro 4
SC KARBOREX SRL Instalator autorizat gaze Ploiesti, str. Caraiman, nr.7, tel: 0744508353, 0344 107414, karborex@yahoo.com 2
SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL Izolator termic Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147 3
SC C.E.T. CONSTRUCTION SOLUTIONS SRL Lacatus conf metalice Bucuresti, str. Drumul Padurea Neagra, 19-85, tel: 0733 722925, toni64.comercial@gmail.com 12
SC ROYAL FINISAJE CONSTRUCT SRL Lacatus constructii metalice Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr. 141, tel: 0732 813582, 0720 003071 2
SC SUDARC SRL Lacatus constructii metalice Ploiesti, str. Ion Maiorescu, nr.12, 33S1, et.7, ap.7A, tel: 0244 544482, office@sudarc.ro 10
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Lacatus c-tii metalice Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC LUFKIN INDUSTRIES SRL Lacatus c-tii metalice Aricestii Rahtivani, str. Bruxelelles, nr.6, tel: 0724 204848, daniela.nan@blog.com  8
SC LANDROM INDUSTRIES SRL Lacatus mecanic Brazii de Sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro 10
SC ESRA SRL Lacatus mecanic Ploiesti, str. Ana Ipatescu, nr.78, tel: 0244 515685, 0244 510530, esra_ro@yahoo.com 2
SC PERFECT CONSTRUCT SRL Lacatus mecanic Onesti, Aleea Prieteniei, nr.5/1, tel: 0729 555704, a.toea@perfectconstruct.ro 20
SC PAULUS SRL Lacatus mecanic Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC SPEZIAL MONTAGEN SRL   Lacatus mecanic Baba Ana, nr.198, tel: 0049 1717071506, 0730634901, tudor-gmbh@t-online.de 13
SC MONTAJ CARPATI SA Lacatus mecanic  Puchenii Mari, str. Tarcu, nr.2, tel: 0244 477406, office@montajcarpati 1
SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL Lacatus montator  Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147 3
SC SMILE SNUPPY VET SRL Lucrator comercial Ploiesti, str. Grivitei (Piata centrala), tel: 0761 462333 1
SC ELEMENT STAR SRL Lucrator comercial Ploiesti, Sos Vestului, incinta B, tel: 0723 301410 1
SC ILLY PRODPAN COF SRL Lucrator comercial Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, nr.27, bl.11, sc.A, ap.28, tel: 0722 191617 2
SC PROFI ROM FOOD SRL Lucrator comercial Bucuresti, str. Calea Sever Bocu, nr.31, tel: 0372 568838, resurseumane@profi.ro 5
SC ELCANI SRL Lucrator gestionar Ploiesti, str. Traian, nr.117, tel: 0244 407450 1
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Maistru lacatus   c-tii metalice Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC Alex&Tina Beauty SRL Makeup artist Valea Calugareasca, tel: 0724 625527, zincaflorentina@profilia.ro 1
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Manager proiect Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC FALCONS SRL Manipulant marfuri Magula, nr.590A, tel: 0723 289744, comenzi@falcons.ro 1
SC KAYFLAND ROMANIA SCS Manipulanti Ploiesti, tel: 0370907004, 0372093704, 0372038787, recrutare@kaufland.ro 20
SC COLISTUDIO SRL Maseur Ploiesti, str. Gh. Doja, nr. 138, tel: 0244 591926 1
SC PAULUS SRL Masinist Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC COILPROFIL SRL Masinist la masini fara aschiere Ceptura, tel/fax: 0244 445800, info@coilprofil.ro 5
SC GRAL ARTE ARCOPLAST SRL Montator tamplarie din aluminiu si mase plastice Ploiesti, str. Vasile Alecsandri, nr.2, tel/fax: 0747022716, gral.arte@yahoo.com 1
SC FULYA TEKSTIL SRL Muncitor in ind conf. Textile Ploiesti, str. Strandului, nr. 2, tel: 0244 526061 10
SC FULYA TEKSTIL SRL Muncitor in ind conf. Textile Ploiesti, str. Strandului, nr. 2, tel: 0244 526061 5
SC ESRA SRL Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Ana Ipatescu, nr.78, tel: 0244 515685, 0244 510530, esra_ro@yahoo.com 5
SC COILPROFIL SRL Muncitor necalificat Ceptura, tel/fax: 0244 445800, info@coilprofil.ro 5
SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147 3
SC KARBOREX SRL Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Caraiman, nr.7, tel: 0744508353, 0344 107414, karborex@yahoo.com 2
SC SUDARC SRL Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Ion Maiorescu, nr.12, 33S1, et.7, ap.7A, tel: 0244 544482, office@sudarc.ro 10
SC KABO CONSTRUCT SRL Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Prof. Ion Th. Grigore, nr.18, tel: 0745 045119 5
SC NICPET ALPIN CONSTRUCT SRL Muncitor necalificat Chiojdeanca, nr.218, tel: 0728 534341, pet_construct@yahoo.com 10
SC TIAMO COM SRL Muncitor necalificat Com. Vadu Sapat, nr.326, tel: 0766619637 5
SC PAULUS SRL Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC LEOTTA SRL Muncitor necalificat constructii Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798 5
ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE  ROMANIA SRL BRADU Muncitor necalificat in confectii Ploiesti, str. Conului, nr. 3, Parc Industrial Ploiesti, tel: 0372 447901, 0244 406881 6
SC CTP PRO CONSTRUCT SRL Muncitor necalificat in constructii Ploiesti, str. Nucilor, nr. 47, tel: 0749 156 600, 0244 519025, hr@cartrans.ro 5
SC FELIN SRL Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com 3
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, (Sud – incinta Upetrom), tel: 0244 575764 5
SC LANDROM INDUSTRIES SRL Muncitor necalificat la asamblarea montarea pieselor Brazii de Sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro 5
SC VERTICAL WIN SERVICES SRL Muncitor schelar Ploiesti, tel: 0723 453372, vertical.win@gmail.com 10
SC CRAMELE HALEWOOD SA Muncitor spalare si curatare cisterne Ploiesti, str. Gageni, nr.92, tel; 0244 530975, crame@halewood.com.ro 1
SC ELVILA SA Muncitor, tamplar, tapiter, femeie de serv., croitor, confectioner textile Mizil, str. Mihai Bravu, nr. 189, tel: 0372713020, 0244 251199, productie.relaxa@elvila.ro 7
SC NEW IMAGE MEDIA  OPERATOR CALCULATOR Ploiesti, str. Troienelor, nr. 7, tel: 0747502002 1
SC OIL SERVICES LIMITED EASTELIN EUROPE SRL Operator CNC Aricestii Rahtivani, tel: 0344224441 4
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Operator la masini unelte semiautomate si automate Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE  ROMANIA SRL BRADU Operator taietor textile Ploiesti, str. Conului, nr. 3, Parc Industrial Ploiesti, tel: 0372 447901, 0244 406881 1
SC ILLY PRODPAN COF SRL Patiser Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, nr.27, bl.11, sc.A, ap.28, tel: 0722 191617 2
SC FAST SRL Pictor pe sticla Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com 1
SC PATY COOKIES PRODUSTION SRL Preparator de semifabricate Ploiesti, str. Munteniei, nr.45A, camera 1, parter, tel: 0728 324414 3
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Proiectant inginer constructii Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC ELCANI SRL Receptioner Ploiesti, str. Traian, nr.117, tel: 0244 407450 1
SC PROFI ROM FOOD SRL Receptioner marfa Bucuresti, str. Calea Sever Bocu, nr.31, tel: 0372 568838, resurseumane@profi.ro 1
SC LEOTTA SRL Rigipsar Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798 2
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Sablator Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL Schelar Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147 3
SC CARTRANS PREDA Secretara Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, tel: 0749156600 / 0244519025, persoana de contact : Preda Corina, hr@cartrans.ro 1
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Sef linie confectie Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, (Sud – incinta Upetrom), tel: 0244 575764 1
SC BETELS SRL Sofer autobuz Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr. 257, tel: 0722 676161, office.betels@yahoo.com 2
SC CARTRANS PREDA Sofer autocamioane Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, tel: 0749156600 / 0244519025, persoana de contact : Preda Corina, hr@cartrans.ro 6
PETRESCU T. ELENA II Sofer autocamion Cioranii de Sus, tel: 0735 598726 1
SC BETELS SRL Sofer autoturisme Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr. 257, tel: 0722 676161, office.betels@yahoo.com 1
SC MONTAJ CARPATI SA Sofer autoturisme Puchenii Mari, str. Tarcu, nr.2, tel: 0244 477406, office@montajcarpati 1
JIMMI TRANSPORT IMPEX SRL Sofer taxi Ploiesti, str. Sinaii, nr.17, tel: 0720908293 1
SC UZTEL SA Strungar universal Ploiesti, str. Mihai Bravu, nr. 243, tel: 0244 541399, 0244 544531, 521181, office@uztel.ro 5
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Sudor Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC PERFECT CONSTRUCT SRL Sudor Onesti, Aleea Prieteniei, nr.5/1, tel: 0729 555704, a.toea@perfectconstruct.ro 15
SC KARBOREX SRL Sudor Ploiesti, str. Caraiman, nr.7, tel: 0744508353, 0344 107414, karborex@yahoo.com 2
SC SUDARC SRL Sudor Ploiesti, str. Ion Maiorescu, nr.12, 33S1, et.7, ap.7A, tel: 0244 544482, office@sudarc.ro 10
SC SPEZIAL MONTAGEN SRL   Sudor Baba Ana, nr.198, tel: 0049 1717071506, 0730634901, tudor-gmbh@t-online.de 2
SC LUFKIN INDUSTRIES SRL Sudor Aricestii Rahtivani, str. Bruxelelles, nr.6, tel: 0724 204848, daniela.nan@blog.com  3
SC LANDROM INDUSTRIES SRL Sudor cu arc electric Brazii de Sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro 5
SC MONTAJ CARPATI SA Sudor cu arc electric Puchenii Mari, str. Tarcu, nr.2, tel: 0244 477406, office@montajcarpati 1
SC ROYAL FINISAJE CONSTRUCT SRL Sudor Mig-Mag Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr. 141, tel: 0732 813582, 0720 003071 2
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Tehnician devize Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL Tehnician in constructii Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147 3
ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE  ROMANIA SRL BRADU Tehnician in industria textila Ploiesti, str. Conului, nr. 3, Parc Industrial Ploiesti, tel: 0372 447901, 0244 406881 1
SC PROTELECOM SRL Tehnicieni IT si echipamente de securitate Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, bl.4D, parter, tel: 0744654856, 0244 519043, office@eprotelecom.ro 2
SC ROYAL FINISAJE CONSTRUCT SRL Tencuieli si glet mecanizat Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr. 141, tel: 0732 813582, 0720 003071 2
SC AMANUR PRODAN SERV SRL Vanzator Ploiesti, str. Logofat Udriste Nasturel, tel:0725910709 3
SC FALCONS SRL Vanzator Magula, nr.590A, tel: 0723 289744, comenzi@falcons.ro 2
SC PROFI ROM FOOD SRL Vanzator Bucuresti, str. Calea Sever Bocu, nr.31, tel: 0372 568838, resurseumane@profi.ro 4
SC SILVALEX SRL Vanzator Ploiesti, str. Aleea Catinei, nr.13, bl.37C, ap.11, tel: 0722 724358 1
SC MARCOM SRL Vanzator Ploiesti, str. Cameliei, nr.16, bl.30, ap.63, tel: 0722724358 1
SC SEBOTHEC IMPEX SRL Vanzator Barcanesti, nr.22, tel: 0729 707570, 0726 930048, cristina_stanescu24@yahoo.com 1
SC STERA SERV SRL Vanzator Ploiesti, str. Arhimede, nr.26, tel; 0720651833 1
SC RAPUNZEL IMPEX SRL Vanzator Ploiesti, str. Popa Farcas, nr.63, tel: 0742141990, sandrasepp@gmail.com 4
SC VICANG SRL Vanzator Ploiesti, str. Trotus, nr.2, (Complex Cina), tel: 0723 634267, scvicang@yahoo.com 2
SC FAST SRL Vopsitor Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com 1
SC LUFKIN INDUSTRIES SRL Vopsitor Aricestii Rahtivani, str. Bruxelelles, nr.6, tel: 0724 204848, daniela.nan@blog.com  4
SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL Vopsitor industrial Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606 1
SC CTP PRO CONSTRUCT SRL Zidar Ploiesti, str. Nucilor, nr. 47, tel: 0749 156 600, 0244 519025, hr@cartrans.ro 2
SC PAULUS SRL Zidar Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC ELLING REFRACTORY SOLUTIONS SRL Zidar samotor Bucov, str. Mihai Viteazul, nr. 196, tel: 0722 267860 3
SC LEOTTA SRL Zidari Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798 2
SC PAULUS SRL Zugrav Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro 5
SC MANPROFIX CONSTRUCT SRL Zugrav-finisor Ploiesti, tel: 0736 479737, 0724 325200, muresanpaul2063@yahoo.ro 5
SC LEOTTA SRL Zugravi Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798 2

 

