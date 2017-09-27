Locuri de munca Ploiesti, Blejoi, Aricestii Rahtivani – septembrie 2017

|Denumire
|Meseria
|Adr. loc munca
|Locuri
|SC NOVA MECANICA PRODEXIM SRL
|Agent comercial
|Ploiesti, str. Mihai Bravu, tel: 0737 043283, alin.soroiu@novamecanica.com
|1
|SC DIRECTOR SPECIAL TROOPS – D.S.T. SRL
|Agent de securitate
|Ploiesti, str. Veniamin Costache, nr.4, bl. 27G, ap.3, parter : 0720081581 / 0721875659, dstpazasiprotectie@yahoo.com
|7
|SC SOFGUARD PROTECT SECURITY SRL
|Agent securitate
|Campina, str. Republicii, nr. 32, bl. 15F, tel: 0751 089629
|10
|SC ROMOLD
|Agent securitate
|Vaslui, str. Stefan cel Mare, nr.115, tel: 0726 304935
|8
|SC ELCANI SRL
|Agent vanzari
|Ploiesti, str. Traian, nr.117, tel: 0244 407450
|1
|SC GRAL ARTE ARCOPLAST SRL
|Agent vanzari
|Ploiesti, str. Vasile Alecsandri, nr.2, tel/fax: 0747022716, gral.arte@yahoo.com
|1
|SC FELIN SRL
|Agent vanzari
|Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com
|2
|SC ILLY PRODPAN COF SRL
|Ajutor patiser
|Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, nr.27, bl.11, sc.A, ap.28, tel: 0722 191617
|2
|SC NICPET ALPIN CONSTRUCT SRL
|Alpinist utilitar
|Chiojdeanca, nr.218, tel: 0728 534341, pet_construct@yahoo.com
|10
|SC FAST SRL
|Ambalator
|Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com
|1
|SC FAST SRL
|Ambalator manual
|Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com
|1
|SC GRAL ARTE ARCOPLAST SRL
|Asistent manager
|Ploiesti, str. Vasile Alecsandri, nr.2, tel/fax: 0747022716, gral.arte@yahoo.com
|1
|FUNDATIA VATRA NEAMULUI
|Asistenta medicala
|Aricestii Rahtivani, tel: 0787855010, 0244 380925, vatra_neamului@yahoo.com
|1
|SC MARSHALL IMOBILIARE SRL
|Broker imobiliar
|Ploiesti, str.Mircea cel Batran, nr.146, tel: 0731 348133
|2
|FUNDATIA VATRA NEAMULUI
|Bucatar
|Aricestii Rahtivani, tel: 0787855010, 0244 380925, vatra_neamului@yahoo.com
|1
|SC CTP PRO CONSTRUCT SRL
|Camerista
|Ploiesti, str. Nucilor, nr. 47, tel: 0749 156 600, 0244 519025, hr@cartrans.ro
|1
|SC PROFI ROM FOOD SRL
|Casier
|Bucuresti, str. Calea Sever Bocu, nr.31, tel: 0372 568838, resurseumane@profi.ro
|5
|SC Alex&Tina Beauty SRL
|Coafeza
|Valea Calugareasca, tel: 0724 625527, zincaflorentina@profilia.ro
|1
|SC CHARMIS STANCIU SRL
|Coafor
|Ploiesti, str. Anotimpului, nr.1, bl. 38B, sc. B, tel: 0766 263007
|1
|SC FULYA TEKSTIL SRL
|Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile
|Ploiesti, str. Strandului, nr. 2, tel: 0244 526061
|10
|SC FELIN SRL
|Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile
|Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com
|5
|SC ARIELAS SERV SRL
|Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile
|Ploiesti, str. Macesului, nr.1, tel: 0724 005348, arielhas@yahoo.com
|1
|ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE ROMANIA SRL BRADU
|Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile
|Ploiesti, str. Conului, nr. 3, Parc Industrial Ploiesti, tel: 0372 447901, 0244 406881
|4
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Confectioner asamblor aricole din textile
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, (Sud – incinta Upetrom), tel: 0244 575764
|15
|SC DARILEXIA IMPEX SERV SRL
|Confectioner textile
|Ploiesti, str. Baiului, nr.11, tel: 0729 487348, darilexiaimpex@yahoo.com
|1
|SC GRAL ARTE ARCOPLAST SRL
|Consilier tehnic comercial
|Ploiesti, str. Vasile Alecsandri, nr.2, tel/fax: 0747022716, gral.arte@yahoo.com
|1
|SC FAST SRL
|Contabili – contabilitate primara
|Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com
|1
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Controlor calitate in confectii textile
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, (Sud – incinta Upetrom), tel: 0244 575764
|5
|SC COILPROFIL SRL
|Corespondent comercial
|Ceptura, tel/fax: 0244 445800, info@coilprofil.ro
|4
|SC FELIN SRL
|Croitor
|Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com
|2
|SC ARIELAS SERV SRL
|Croitor
|Ploiesti, str. Macesului, nr.1, tel: 0724 005348, arielhas@yahoo.com
|2
|SC NOVA MECANICA PRODEXIM SRL
|Designer autocad si programator solid works
|Ploiesti, str. Mihai Bravu, tel: 0737 043283, alin.soroiu@novamecanica.com
|1
|SC CARTRANS PREDA
|Dispecer junior autocamioane
|Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, tel: 0749156600 / 0244519025, persoana de contact : Preda Corina, hr@cartrans.ro
|3
|SC MANPROFIX CONSTRUCT SRL
|Dulgher
|Ploiesti, tel: 0736 479737, 0724 325200, muresanpaul2063@yahoo.ro
|5
|SC LEOTTA SRL
|Dulgher
|Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798
|1
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Dulgher
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC ESRA SRL
|Electrician
|Ploiesti, str. Ana Ipatescu, nr.78, tel: 0244 515685, 0244 510530, esra_ro@yahoo.com
|5
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Electricieni
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC CTP PRO CONSTRUCT SRL
|Fierar betonist
|Ploiesti, str. Nucilor, nr. 47, tel: 0749 156 600, 0244 519025, hr@cartrans.ro
|2
|SC MANPROFIX CONSTRUCT SRL
|Fierar betonist
|Ploiesti, tel: 0736 479737, 0724 325200, muresanpaul2063@yahoo.ro
|5
|SC KABO CONSTRUCT SRL
|Fierar betonist
|Ploiesti, str. Prof. Ion Th. Grigore, nr.18, tel: 0745 045119
|5
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Fierar betonist
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC ROYAL FINISAJE CONSTRUCT SRL
|Finisor
|Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr. 141, tel: 0732 813582, 0720 003071
|2
|SC UZTEL SA
|Formator turnator
|Ploiesti, str. Mihai Bravu, nr.243, 0244 541399, 0244 544531/521181, office@uztel.ro
|5
|SC Alex&Tina Beauty SRL
|Frizer
|Valea Calugareasca, tel: 0724 625527, zincaflorentina@profilia.ro
|1
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Gestionar
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION DESIGN SRL
|Grafician industrial
|Ploiesti, info@tddesign.ro
|2
|SC FELIN SRL
|Imprimeur textil
|Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com
|1
|FUNDATIA VATRA NEAMULUI
|Infirmiera
|Aricestii Rahtivani, tel: 0787855010, 0244 380925, vatra_neamului@yahoo.com
|2
|SC ELCANI SRL
|Inginer autovehicule rutiere
|Ploiesti, str. Traian, nr.117, tel: 0244 407450
|1
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Inginer constructor
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC CALLIOPE SRL
|Inspector resurse umane
|Ploiesti, str. Elena Doamna, nr. 64, tel: 0244 595999, 0730333959, office@calliope-ploiesti.ro
|1
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Instalator
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC ABDON GAZ TERM SRL
|Instalator
|Ploiesti, Sos Vestului,nr.6m bl.108, sc.A, ap.15, tel: 0744332291, 0344 149389, office@abdon.ro
|4
|SC KARBOREX SRL
|Instalator autorizat gaze
|Ploiesti, str. Caraiman, nr.7, tel: 0744508353, 0344 107414, karborex@yahoo.com
|2
|SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL
|Izolator termic
|Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147
|3
|SC C.E.T. CONSTRUCTION SOLUTIONS SRL
|Lacatus conf metalice
|Bucuresti, str. Drumul Padurea Neagra, 19-85, tel: 0733 722925, toni64.comercial@gmail.com
|12
|SC ROYAL FINISAJE CONSTRUCT SRL
|Lacatus constructii metalice
|Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr. 141, tel: 0732 813582, 0720 003071
|2
|SC SUDARC SRL
|Lacatus constructii metalice
|Ploiesti, str. Ion Maiorescu, nr.12, 33S1, et.7, ap.7A, tel: 0244 544482, office@sudarc.ro
|10
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Lacatus c-tii metalice
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC LUFKIN INDUSTRIES SRL
|Lacatus c-tii metalice
|Aricestii Rahtivani, str. Bruxelelles, nr.6, tel: 0724 204848, daniela.nan@blog.com
|8
|SC LANDROM INDUSTRIES SRL
|Lacatus mecanic
|Brazii de Sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
|10
|SC ESRA SRL
|Lacatus mecanic
|Ploiesti, str. Ana Ipatescu, nr.78, tel: 0244 515685, 0244 510530, esra_ro@yahoo.com
|2
|SC PERFECT CONSTRUCT SRL
|Lacatus mecanic
|Onesti, Aleea Prieteniei, nr.5/1, tel: 0729 555704, a.toea@perfectconstruct.ro
|20
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Lacatus mecanic
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC SPEZIAL MONTAGEN SRL
|Lacatus mecanic
|Baba Ana, nr.198, tel: 0049 1717071506, 0730634901, tudor-gmbh@t-online.de
|13
|SC MONTAJ CARPATI SA
|Lacatus mecanic
|Puchenii Mari, str. Tarcu, nr.2, tel: 0244 477406, office@montajcarpati
|1
|SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL
|Lacatus montator
|Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147
|3
|SC SMILE SNUPPY VET SRL
|Lucrator comercial
|Ploiesti, str. Grivitei (Piata centrala), tel: 0761 462333
|1
|SC ELEMENT STAR SRL
|Lucrator comercial
|Ploiesti, Sos Vestului, incinta B, tel: 0723 301410
|1
|SC ILLY PRODPAN COF SRL
|Lucrator comercial
|Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, nr.27, bl.11, sc.A, ap.28, tel: 0722 191617
|2
|SC PROFI ROM FOOD SRL
|Lucrator comercial
|Bucuresti, str. Calea Sever Bocu, nr.31, tel: 0372 568838, resurseumane@profi.ro
|5
|SC ELCANI SRL
|Lucrator gestionar
|Ploiesti, str. Traian, nr.117, tel: 0244 407450
|1
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Maistru lacatus c-tii metalice
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC Alex&Tina Beauty SRL
|Makeup artist
|Valea Calugareasca, tel: 0724 625527, zincaflorentina@profilia.ro
|1
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Manager proiect
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC FALCONS SRL
|Manipulant marfuri
|Magula, nr.590A, tel: 0723 289744, comenzi@falcons.ro
|1
|SC KAYFLAND ROMANIA SCS
|Manipulanti
|Ploiesti, tel: 0370907004, 0372093704, 0372038787, recrutare@kaufland.ro
|20
|SC COLISTUDIO SRL
|Maseur
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Doja, nr. 138, tel: 0244 591926
|1
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Masinist
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC COILPROFIL SRL
|Masinist la masini fara aschiere
|Ceptura, tel/fax: 0244 445800, info@coilprofil.ro
|5
|SC GRAL ARTE ARCOPLAST SRL
|Montator tamplarie din aluminiu si mase plastice
|Ploiesti, str. Vasile Alecsandri, nr.2, tel/fax: 0747022716, gral.arte@yahoo.com
|1
|SC FULYA TEKSTIL SRL
|Muncitor in ind conf. Textile
|Ploiesti, str. Strandului, nr. 2, tel: 0244 526061
|10
|SC FULYA TEKSTIL SRL
|Muncitor in ind conf. Textile
|Ploiesti, str. Strandului, nr. 2, tel: 0244 526061
|5
|SC ESRA SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Ana Ipatescu, nr.78, tel: 0244 515685, 0244 510530, esra_ro@yahoo.com
|5
|SC COILPROFIL SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ceptura, tel/fax: 0244 445800, info@coilprofil.ro
|5
|SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147
|3
|SC KARBOREX SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Caraiman, nr.7, tel: 0744508353, 0344 107414, karborex@yahoo.com
|2
|SC SUDARC SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Ion Maiorescu, nr.12, 33S1, et.7, ap.7A, tel: 0244 544482, office@sudarc.ro
|10
|SC KABO CONSTRUCT SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Prof. Ion Th. Grigore, nr.18, tel: 0745 045119
|5
|SC NICPET ALPIN CONSTRUCT SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Chiojdeanca, nr.218, tel: 0728 534341, pet_construct@yahoo.com
|10
|SC TIAMO COM SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Com. Vadu Sapat, nr.326, tel: 0766619637
|5
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC LEOTTA SRL
|Muncitor necalificat constructii
|Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798
|5
|ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE ROMANIA SRL BRADU
|Muncitor necalificat in confectii
|Ploiesti, str. Conului, nr. 3, Parc Industrial Ploiesti, tel: 0372 447901, 0244 406881
|6
|SC CTP PRO CONSTRUCT SRL
|Muncitor necalificat in constructii
|Ploiesti, str. Nucilor, nr. 47, tel: 0749 156 600, 0244 519025, hr@cartrans.ro
|5
|SC FELIN SRL
|Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor
|Ploiesti, str. Romana, nr. 118, tel: 0244 524361, 0244 594907, officefelin@gmail.com
|3
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, (Sud – incinta Upetrom), tel: 0244 575764
|5
|SC LANDROM INDUSTRIES SRL
|Muncitor necalificat la asamblarea montarea pieselor
|Brazii de Sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
|5
|SC VERTICAL WIN SERVICES SRL
|Muncitor schelar
|Ploiesti, tel: 0723 453372, vertical.win@gmail.com
|10
|SC CRAMELE HALEWOOD SA
|Muncitor spalare si curatare cisterne
|Ploiesti, str. Gageni, nr.92, tel; 0244 530975, crame@halewood.com.ro
|1
|SC ELVILA SA
|Muncitor, tamplar, tapiter, femeie de serv., croitor, confectioner textile
|Mizil, str. Mihai Bravu, nr. 189, tel: 0372713020, 0244 251199, productie.relaxa@elvila.ro
|7
|SC NEW IMAGE MEDIA
|OPERATOR CALCULATOR
|Ploiesti, str. Troienelor, nr. 7, tel: 0747502002
|1
|SC OIL SERVICES LIMITED EASTELIN EUROPE SRL
|Operator CNC
|Aricestii Rahtivani, tel: 0344224441
|4
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Operator la masini unelte semiautomate si automate
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE ROMANIA SRL BRADU
|Operator taietor textile
|Ploiesti, str. Conului, nr. 3, Parc Industrial Ploiesti, tel: 0372 447901, 0244 406881
|1
|SC ILLY PRODPAN COF SRL
|Patiser
|Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, nr.27, bl.11, sc.A, ap.28, tel: 0722 191617
|2
|SC FAST SRL
|Pictor pe sticla
|Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com
|1
|SC PATY COOKIES PRODUSTION SRL
|Preparator de semifabricate
|Ploiesti, str. Munteniei, nr.45A, camera 1, parter, tel: 0728 324414
|3
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Proiectant inginer constructii
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC ELCANI SRL
|Receptioner
|Ploiesti, str. Traian, nr.117, tel: 0244 407450
|1
|SC PROFI ROM FOOD SRL
|Receptioner marfa
|Bucuresti, str. Calea Sever Bocu, nr.31, tel: 0372 568838, resurseumane@profi.ro
|1
|SC LEOTTA SRL
|Rigipsar
|Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798
|2
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Sablator
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL
|Schelar
|Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147
|3
|SC CARTRANS PREDA
|Secretara
|Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, tel: 0749156600 / 0244519025, persoana de contact : Preda Corina, hr@cartrans.ro
|1
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Sef linie confectie
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, (Sud – incinta Upetrom), tel: 0244 575764
|1
|SC BETELS SRL
|Sofer autobuz
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr. 257, tel: 0722 676161, office.betels@yahoo.com
|2
|SC CARTRANS PREDA
|Sofer autocamioane
|Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, tel: 0749156600 / 0244519025, persoana de contact : Preda Corina, hr@cartrans.ro
|6
|PETRESCU T. ELENA II
|Sofer autocamion
|Cioranii de Sus, tel: 0735 598726
|1
|SC BETELS SRL
|Sofer autoturisme
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr. 257, tel: 0722 676161, office.betels@yahoo.com
|1
|SC MONTAJ CARPATI SA
|Sofer autoturisme
|Puchenii Mari, str. Tarcu, nr.2, tel: 0244 477406, office@montajcarpati
|1
|JIMMI TRANSPORT IMPEX SRL
|Sofer taxi
|Ploiesti, str. Sinaii, nr.17, tel: 0720908293
|1
|SC UZTEL SA
|Strungar universal
|Ploiesti, str. Mihai Bravu, nr. 243, tel: 0244 541399, 0244 544531, 521181, office@uztel.ro
|5
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Sudor
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC PERFECT CONSTRUCT SRL
|Sudor
|Onesti, Aleea Prieteniei, nr.5/1, tel: 0729 555704, a.toea@perfectconstruct.ro
|15
|SC KARBOREX SRL
|Sudor
|Ploiesti, str. Caraiman, nr.7, tel: 0744508353, 0344 107414, karborex@yahoo.com
|2
|SC SUDARC SRL
|Sudor
|Ploiesti, str. Ion Maiorescu, nr.12, 33S1, et.7, ap.7A, tel: 0244 544482, office@sudarc.ro
|10
|SC SPEZIAL MONTAGEN SRL
|Sudor
|Baba Ana, nr.198, tel: 0049 1717071506, 0730634901, tudor-gmbh@t-online.de
|2
|SC LUFKIN INDUSTRIES SRL
|Sudor
|Aricestii Rahtivani, str. Bruxelelles, nr.6, tel: 0724 204848, daniela.nan@blog.com
|3
|SC LANDROM INDUSTRIES SRL
|Sudor cu arc electric
|Brazii de Sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
|5
|SC MONTAJ CARPATI SA
|Sudor cu arc electric
|Puchenii Mari, str. Tarcu, nr.2, tel: 0244 477406, office@montajcarpati
|1
|SC ROYAL FINISAJE CONSTRUCT SRL
|Sudor Mig-Mag
|Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr. 141, tel: 0732 813582, 0720 003071
|2
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Tehnician devize
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC TUDOCRIS HIDRO TERMOCONSTRUCT SRL
|Tehnician in constructii
|Ploiesti, str. Bahluiului, nr.10, bl.147, sc.A, tel: 0731 826147
|3
|ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE ROMANIA SRL BRADU
|Tehnician in industria textila
|Ploiesti, str. Conului, nr. 3, Parc Industrial Ploiesti, tel: 0372 447901, 0244 406881
|1
|SC PROTELECOM SRL
|Tehnicieni IT si echipamente de securitate
|Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, bl.4D, parter, tel: 0744654856, 0244 519043, office@eprotelecom.ro
|2
|SC ROYAL FINISAJE CONSTRUCT SRL
|Tencuieli si glet mecanizat
|Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr. 141, tel: 0732 813582, 0720 003071
|2
|SC AMANUR PRODAN SERV SRL
|Vanzator
|Ploiesti, str. Logofat Udriste Nasturel, tel:0725910709
|3
|SC FALCONS SRL
|Vanzator
|Magula, nr.590A, tel: 0723 289744, comenzi@falcons.ro
|2
|SC PROFI ROM FOOD SRL
|Vanzator
|Bucuresti, str. Calea Sever Bocu, nr.31, tel: 0372 568838, resurseumane@profi.ro
|4
|SC SILVALEX SRL
|Vanzator
|Ploiesti, str. Aleea Catinei, nr.13, bl.37C, ap.11, tel: 0722 724358
|1
|SC MARCOM SRL
|Vanzator
|Ploiesti, str. Cameliei, nr.16, bl.30, ap.63, tel: 0722724358
|1
|SC SEBOTHEC IMPEX SRL
|Vanzator
|Barcanesti, nr.22, tel: 0729 707570, 0726 930048, cristina_stanescu24@yahoo.com
|1
|SC STERA SERV SRL
|Vanzator
|Ploiesti, str. Arhimede, nr.26, tel; 0720651833
|1
|SC RAPUNZEL IMPEX SRL
|Vanzator
|Ploiesti, str. Popa Farcas, nr.63, tel: 0742141990, sandrasepp@gmail.com
|4
|SC VICANG SRL
|Vanzator
|Ploiesti, str. Trotus, nr.2, (Complex Cina), tel: 0723 634267, scvicang@yahoo.com
|2
|SC FAST SRL
|Vopsitor
|Com. Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr. 84, tel: 0722 870770, mail: scfastsrl@yahoo.com
|1
|SC LUFKIN INDUSTRIES SRL
|Vopsitor
|Aricestii Rahtivani, str. Bruxelelles, nr.6, tel: 0724 204848, daniela.nan@blog.com
|4
|SC DINCONSTRUCT METPROFIL SRL
|Vopsitor industrial
|Chitorani, str. Principala, nr.1, tel: 0723 337606
|1
|SC CTP PRO CONSTRUCT SRL
|Zidar
|Ploiesti, str. Nucilor, nr. 47, tel: 0749 156 600, 0244 519025, hr@cartrans.ro
|2
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Zidar
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC ELLING REFRACTORY SOLUTIONS SRL
|Zidar samotor
|Bucov, str. Mihai Viteazul, nr. 196, tel: 0722 267860
|3
|SC LEOTTA SRL
|Zidari
|Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798
|2
|SC PAULUS SRL
|Zugrav
|Ploiesti, str. Depoului, nr.6, tel: 0244 513214, 0742225550, tel: 0244 513214, office@paulus.ro
|5
|SC MANPROFIX CONSTRUCT SRL
|Zugrav-finisor
|Ploiesti, tel: 0736 479737, 0724 325200, muresanpaul2063@yahoo.ro
|5
|SC LEOTTA SRL
|Zugravi
|Ploiesti, str. Grivitei, nr.2, bl.H, sc. D, et.4, ap.13, tel: 0799 993798
|2