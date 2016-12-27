Locuri de munca Ploiesti, Plopeni, Paulesti, Brazi – 27 decembrie 2016

Publicata la 27 Dec 2016 - 10:10pm de Max-Media.ro
« Ştirea anterioară
|
ÎN
34 vizualizări
CITEŞTE TOTUL DESPRE:
Citeşte şi:
locuri-de-munca-Campina

Locuri de munca Campina, Baicoi, Sinaia, Busteni, Comarnic, Floresti – 27 decembrie 2016

locuri-de-munca-valenii-de-munte

Locuri de munca Valenii de Munte, Maneciu, Magurele – 27 decembrie 2016

PitStop Car Wash

O cunoscuta spalatorie auto din centrul municipiului Ploiesti ofera locuri de munca

ajofmprahova

Anunt important de la AJOFM Prahova: Noile masuri active pentru stimularea fortei de munca

LPF 2008 - DINAMO - CRAIOVA

Angajari din sursa externa la Gruparea Mobila de Jandarmi Ploiesti. Afla ce se cauta

Denumire Meseria Adr. loc munca
SC CALDO PRIVAT SECURITY SRL Agent securitate  Bucuresti, str. Vulturilor nr.84A, et.6, tel: 0749 159567, resurseumane@caldoprivatasecurity.ro
SC CF GUARD SRL Agent securitate  Bucuresti, str. Veseliei, nr.10A, tel: 0756 714608 – dl. Radu Florin, cf.guard@yahoo.com
SC SEKAMET SRL Agent vanzari Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com    
SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL Ambalator manual confectii Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
SC KAUFLAND ROMANIA SCS Analist ajutor Ploiesti, depozit Kaufland, DN 72, km.8, tel: 0372090505/509, mail: recrutare@kaufland.ro
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Asistent director Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC CARDIOMEDICA COM IMPEX SRL Asistent manager Ploiesti, b-dul Republicii, nr. B1-B2, tel: 0722 530080
SC MEDAUTIL EXPERT CONSULTING SRL Asistent Manager Ploiesti, str. Frasinet, nr.1, bl.83, tel: 0724 316522
SC CARDIOMEDICA COM IMPEX SRL Asistent medical Ploiesti, b-dul Republicii, nr. B1-B2, tel: 0722 530080
SC FABY FARM PET SRL Asistent veterinar Ploiesti, b-dul Marasesti, nr.265/B tel: 0721 015976, didinapavel@yahoo.com
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Brutar  Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC BIAMIR SRL Bucatar Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Bucatar Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC INFINITY SRL Bucatar Ploiesti, str. Targovistei, nr.11, tel: 0244 582882, 0344 801143
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Calcator Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL Calcator confectii Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL Calcatoreasa Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
SC BIAMIR SRL Camerista Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Casier Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC ZORILE SRL Cofetar Plopeni, str. Republicii, nr.12, tel: 0244 220040
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Cofetari Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC MODEXIM SCM Confectioner Ploiesti, str. Gen. Traian Mosoiu, nr.1, tel: 0244 544905, fax: 0244 514433, modeximpl@yahoo.com
SC ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE ROMANIA SRL BRADU SUC. PLOIESTI Confectioner asamblor art. Din textile Ploiesti, Parc Industrial, str. Conului, nr.3, tel/fax: 0372 447901, 0244 406881, carmen.barbulescu@jci.com
SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL Confectioner prelucrator in ind conf textie Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
SC BRICTERM COMPANY SRL Confectioner tamplarie dinn aluminiu si mase plastice Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, Hala nr.5, tel; 0729 743668, brictermcompany@yahoo.com
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Confectioner textile Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL Confectioneri textile Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
SC BIAMIR SRL Contabil Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
SC SEKAMET SRL Contabil Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com    
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Controlor calitate Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL Controlor calitate Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL Controlor calitate Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL Controlor calitate Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
SC DAN SEPSI SRL Controlor poarta Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL Coordonator aprovizionare-desfacere Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883; ceramica@bianca.ro
SC IONDRAS COMPANY PRODEXIM SRL Decorator produse cofetarie Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 70, tel: 0721 331748
SC ANTECO SA Director comercial Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC DAN SEPSI SRL Dispecer Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL Electrician Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883;ceramica@bianca.ro
SC ANTECO SA Electrician Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC DAN SEPSI SRL Electrician auto Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA  Electrician automatizari Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
SC PRESENT ELECTROSERV SRL Faiantar Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com
SC SEKAMET SRL Femeie de serviciu Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com    
SC ANTECO SA Finisor lacuitor lemn Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC ANTECO SA Fochist Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
COLEGIUL TEHNIC LAZAR EDELEANU Fochist Ploiesti, B-dul Petrolului, nr.14, tel: 0244 573182, 0244 573792
SC SEKAMET SRL Frezor Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com    
SC REMERO FIL SA Frezor Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.91, tel/fax: 0244 572 191,  0762 665883
SC SADRAS PROEXPERT SRL Frizer Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino,  tel: 0729 859286, 0722 698863
SC OAN FRUCT MET SRL Gestionar Ploiesti, str. Lupeni, nr.116, tel: 0726 708426, oanfruct@yahoo.com
SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL Incadrator confectii Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL Inginer chimist  Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883; ceramica@bianca.ro
SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA  Inginer electroenergetica Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA  Inginer electroenergetica Com. Brazi., str. Trandafirilor, tel: 0244 520312, 0244 525767, ceciliaalexiu@veolia.com
SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL Inginer mecanic Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883;ceramica@bianca.ro
SC LANDROM INDDUSTRIES SRL Inginer mecanic Brazii de sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
SC DEIALEX ELECTRO SRL Ingrijitor cladiri Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com
SC KAUFLAND ROMANIA SCS Ingrijitor cladiri Ploiesti, depozit Kaufland, DN 72, km.8, tel: 0372090505/509, mail: recrutare@kaufland.ro
SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL Instalator Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28,tel:0244.599.883;ceramica@bianca.ro
SC TERMOTEMP SRL Instalator Bucuresti, str. Drumul Bradului, nr.143, S4, tel: 021 3450166, monicavladut@termotemp.ro
SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA  Instalator Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA  Instalator Com. Brazi., str. Trandafirilor, tel: 0244 520312, 0244 525767, ceciliaalexiu@veolia.com
SC 24 IANUARIE SA Lacatus confectii metalice Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
SC HABAU PPS PIPELINE SYSTEMS SRL Lacatus mecanic Ploiesti, str. Sinaii, nr.3, tel/fax: 0244 595940, 0244 595942, office@habau.ro
SC ELVA GRUP SRL  Lacatus mecanic Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr.145, tel: 0741 128455
SC 24 IANUARIE SA Lacatus mecanic Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
SC REMERO FIL SA Lacatus mecanic Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.91, tel/fax: 0244 572 191,  0762 665883
SC LANDROM INDDUSTRIES SRL Lacatus mecanic Brazii de sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
SC TIANA RATIGO SRL Lucrator benzinarie Ploiesti, str. Strandului, nr.42, tel/fax: 0316201679, ploiesti2@molretail.ro
SC IONDRAS COMPANY PRODEXIM SRL Lucrator comercial Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 70, tel: 0721 331748
SC PREMIER RESTAURANTS ROMANIA SRL Lucrator comercial Ploiesti, b-dul republicii, nr.136, tel: 0244 407331
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Lucrator comercial Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC RHEIN VISION SRL Lucrator comercial Aricestii Rahtivani, str. Bruxelles, nr.5, 
SC CTHESIAS IMPEX SRL Lucrator gestionar Ploiesti, str. Septembrie, nr.3, tel: 0730 495036, cthesis@yahoo.com
SC ANTECO SA Maistru ind. Lemnului Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Manager raion Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC FIRENZE COM SRL Manager vanzari Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, tel: 0244 598438, 0244 525272, resurse_umane@firenze.ro
SC HABAU PPS PIPELINE SYSTEMS SRL Masinist la masini pt terasamente Ploiesti, str. Sinaii, nr.3, tel/fax: 0244 595940, 0244 595942, office@habau.ro
SC DAN SEPSI SRL Mecanic auto Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL Mecanic intretinere reparatii masini de cusut industriale  Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL Mn nec Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883;ceramica@bianca.ro
SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL Mn nec in ind confectiilor textile Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
SC DEIALEX ELECTRO SRL Montator placaje Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com
SC BRICTERM COMPANY SRL Montator tamplarie din aluminiu si mase plastice Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, Hala nr.5, tel; 0729 743668, brictermcompany@yahoo.com
SC BRICTERM COMPANY SRL Mun necalificat Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, Hala nr.5, tel; 0729 743668, brictermcompany@yahoo.com
SC DEIALEX ELECTRO SRL Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
SC COMCEREAL SA Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr.137, tel: 0244 521037, fax: 0244 521581, office@comcerealprahova.ro
SC ANTECO SA Muncitor necalificat Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC SEKAMET SRL Muncitor necalificat Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com    
SC MODEXIM SCM Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor Ploiesti, str. Gen. Traian Mosoiu, nr.1, tel: 0244 544905, fax: 0244 514433, modeximpl@yahoo.com
SC PETRONAS CLOTH DECORATION SRL Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor Blejoi, nr. 936, tel: 0244 433737, mail: info@petronas.ro
SC PLOLAR SRL Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor Mizil str. Mihai Bravu, nr.63, tel: 0244 253259, email: radu@plolar.ro
SC PLOLAR SRL Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor Fulga de Jos, nr.129, tel: 0244 253259, email: radu@plolar.ro
SC ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE ROMANIA SRL BRADU SUC. PLOIESTI Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor Ploiesti, Parc Industrial, str. Conului, nr.3, tel/fax: 0372 447901, 0244 406881, carmen.barbulescu@jci.com
SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
SC EURO CONSTRUCT SA Muncitor necalificat la intretinere drumuri si poduri Constanta, str. Justitiei, nr.24, Lotul 2/1, tel: 0241 610251, Punct de lucru:Ploiesti, Vega
SC 24 IANUARIE SA Normator atelier prelucrari mec. Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
SC 24 IANUARIE SA Operator control nedistructiv Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
SC FIRENZE COM SRL Operator facturare Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, tel: 0244 598438, 0244 525272, resurse_umane@firenze.ro
SC DAN SEPSI SRL Operator introducere validare date Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
SC ELIS PRODEXIM SRL Operator paste fainoase Ploiesti, str. Armasi, nr.46, tel: 0722 353151
SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA  Operator retea Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA  Operator retea Com. Brazi., str. Trandafirilor, tel: 0244 520312, 0244 525767, ceciliaalexiu@veolia.com
SC BIAMIR SRL Ospatar Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
SC GENFOR ROMCENTER SRL Ospatar Ploiesti, str. Aleea Chimiei, bl. 59C, tel: 0244 592221
SC IONDRAS COMPANY PRODEXIM SRL Patiser Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 70, tel: 0721 331748
SC IONDRAS COMPANY PRODEXIM SRL Patiser Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 70, tel: 0721 331748
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Patiser Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC FAST SRL Pictor pe sticla Com Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr.84, tel: 0722 870770, scfastsrl@yahoo.com
SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL Pregatitor lansator confectii Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
SC BIAMIR SRL Receptioner Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
SC MAXIGEL SRL Reeprezentant comercial Ploiesti, str. Laboratorului, nr.29B, tel/fax: 0244 510891, resurseumane@maxigel.ro
SC MAXIGEL SRL Reprezentant comercial ploiesti, str. Laboratorului, nr. 29B, tel: 0244 510891, resurseumane@maxigel.ro
SC FIRENZE COM SRL Responsabil Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, tel: 0244 598438, 0244 525272, resurse_umane@firenze.ro
SC SEKAMET SRL Sculer matriter Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com    
SC KAUFLAND ROMANIA SCS Sef departament Ploiesti, depozit Kaufland, DN 72, km.8, tel: 0372090505/509, mail: recrutare@kaufland.ro
SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL Sef linie Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
SC REXTON GRUP SRL Sef linie confectii Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
SC 24 IANUARIE SA Sef sectie productie – inginer Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
SC ANTECO SA Sef sectie productie mobilier Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC AQUILA PART PROD COM SRL Sofer Ploiesti,str.Malu rosu,nr.105A,tel:0244.594.793
SC DAN SEPSI SRL Sofer autobuz Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
SC ISAF SOCIETATE DE SEMNALIZARI SI AUTOMATIZARI FEROVIARE Sofer autocamion Bucuresti, Calea Giulesti, nr.14, tel: 0725 809842, fax: 021 2210087, resurseumane@isaf.ro; office@isaf.ro
SC ISAF SOCIETATE DE SEMNALIZARI SI AUTOMATIZARI FEROVIARE Sofer automacaragiu Bucuresti, Calea Giulesti, nr.14, tel: 0725 809842, fax: 021 2210087, resurseumane@isaf.ro; office@isaf.ro
SC OAN FRUCT MET SRL Sofer autoturisme Ploiesti, str. Lupeni, nr.116, tel: 0726 708426, oanfruct@yahoo.com
SC SADRAS PROEXPERT SRL Spalator auto Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino,  tel: 0729 859286, 0722 698863
SC ANTECO SA Specialist marketing Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC SEKAMET SRL Strungar carusel (borwek) Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com    
SC 24 IANUARIE SA Strungar/frezor/ operator CN Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
SC 24 IANUARIE SA Sudor Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
SC HABAU PPS PIPELINE SYSTEMS SRL Sudor Ploiesti, str. Sinaii, nr.3, tel/fax: 0244 595940, 0244 595942, office@habau.ro
SC LANDROM INDDUSTRIES SRL Sudor Brazii de sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
SC DAN SEPSI SRL Sudor Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
SC ANTECO SA Tamplar Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC ANTECO SA Tapiter Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
SC KAUFLAND ROMANIA SCS Tehnician electromecanic Ploiesti, depozit Kaufland, DN 72, km.8, tel: 0372090505/509, mail: recrutare@kaufland.ro
SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA  Tehnician mecanic Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
SC PETROSTAR SA Tehnician proiectant Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, nr.37, tel/fax: 0244 513777, 0244 575412, petrostar@petrostar.ro
SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL Tehnolog Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
SC DAN SEPSI SRL Tinichigiu carosier Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
SC ELVA GRUP SRL  Tinichigiu carosier Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr.145, tel: 0741 128455
SC OAN FRUCT MET SRL Vanzator Ploiesti, str. Lupeni, nr.116, tel: 0726 708426, oanfruct@yahoo.com
SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA Vanzator Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
SC PRESENT ELECTROSERV SRL Zugrav Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com

 

Ph-online.ro Northia Star Travel
Despre autor

Max-Media.ro este cel mai bun site de stiri din Prahova. Am aparut pe 1 martie 2011 si oferim informatii in timp real, atat din judet, cat si din tara sau strainatate. Pentru publicitate si sugestii va rugam sa ne scrieti pe maxmedia_ro@yahoo.com sau sa sunati la 0745144044

Comentează știrea: