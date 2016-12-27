Locuri de munca Ploiesti, Plopeni, Paulesti, Brazi – 27 decembrie 2016

|Denumire
|Meseria
|Adr. loc munca
|SC CALDO PRIVAT SECURITY SRL
|Agent securitate
|Bucuresti, str. Vulturilor nr.84A, et.6, tel: 0749 159567, resurseumane@caldoprivatasecurity.ro
|SC CF GUARD SRL
|Agent securitate
|Bucuresti, str. Veseliei, nr.10A, tel: 0756 714608 – dl. Radu Florin, cf.guard@yahoo.com
|SC SEKAMET SRL
|Agent vanzari
|Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com
|SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL
|Ambalator manual confectii
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
|SC KAUFLAND ROMANIA SCS
|Analist ajutor
|Ploiesti, depozit Kaufland, DN 72, km.8, tel: 0372090505/509, mail: recrutare@kaufland.ro
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Asistent director
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC CARDIOMEDICA COM IMPEX SRL
|Asistent manager
|Ploiesti, b-dul Republicii, nr. B1-B2, tel: 0722 530080
|SC MEDAUTIL EXPERT CONSULTING SRL
|Asistent Manager
|Ploiesti, str. Frasinet, nr.1, bl.83, tel: 0724 316522
|SC CARDIOMEDICA COM IMPEX SRL
|Asistent medical
|Ploiesti, b-dul Republicii, nr. B1-B2, tel: 0722 530080
|SC FABY FARM PET SRL
|Asistent veterinar
|Ploiesti, b-dul Marasesti, nr.265/B tel: 0721 015976, didinapavel@yahoo.com
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Brutar
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC BIAMIR SRL
|Bucatar
|Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Bucatar
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC INFINITY SRL
|Bucatar
|Ploiesti, str. Targovistei, nr.11, tel: 0244 582882, 0344 801143
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Calcator
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
|SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL
|Calcator confectii
|Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
|SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL
|Calcatoreasa
|Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
|SC BIAMIR SRL
|Camerista
|Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Casier
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC ZORILE SRL
|Cofetar
|Plopeni, str. Republicii, nr.12, tel: 0244 220040
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Cofetari
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC MODEXIM SCM
|Confectioner
|Ploiesti, str. Gen. Traian Mosoiu, nr.1, tel: 0244 544905, fax: 0244 514433, modeximpl@yahoo.com
|SC ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE ROMANIA SRL BRADU SUC. PLOIESTI
|Confectioner asamblor art. Din textile
|Ploiesti, Parc Industrial, str. Conului, nr.3, tel/fax: 0372 447901, 0244 406881, carmen.barbulescu@jci.com
|SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL
|Confectioner prelucrator in ind conf textie
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
|SC BRICTERM COMPANY SRL
|Confectioner tamplarie dinn aluminiu si mase plastice
|Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, Hala nr.5, tel; 0729 743668, brictermcompany@yahoo.com
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Confectioner textile
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
|SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL
|Confectioneri textile
|Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
|SC BIAMIR SRL
|Contabil
|Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
|SC SEKAMET SRL
|Contabil
|Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Controlor calitate
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
|SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL
|Controlor calitate
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
|SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL
|Controlor calitate
|Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
|SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL
|Controlor calitate
|Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
|SC DAN SEPSI SRL
|Controlor poarta
|Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
|SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL
|Coordonator aprovizionare-desfacere
|Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883; ceramica@bianca.ro
|SC IONDRAS COMPANY PRODEXIM SRL
|Decorator produse cofetarie
|Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 70, tel: 0721 331748
|SC ANTECO SA
|Director comercial
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC DAN SEPSI SRL
|Dispecer
|Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
|SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL
|Electrician
|Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883;ceramica@bianca.ro
|SC ANTECO SA
|Electrician
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC DAN SEPSI SRL
|Electrician auto
|Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
|SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA
|Electrician automatizari
|Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
|SC PRESENT ELECTROSERV SRL
|Faiantar
|Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com
|SC SEKAMET SRL
|Femeie de serviciu
|Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com
|SC ANTECO SA
|Finisor lacuitor lemn
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC ANTECO SA
|Fochist
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|COLEGIUL TEHNIC LAZAR EDELEANU
|Fochist
|Ploiesti, B-dul Petrolului, nr.14, tel: 0244 573182, 0244 573792
|SC SEKAMET SRL
|Frezor
|Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com
|SC REMERO FIL SA
|Frezor
|Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.91, tel/fax: 0244 572 191, 0762 665883
|SC SADRAS PROEXPERT SRL
|Frizer
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, tel: 0729 859286, 0722 698863
|SC OAN FRUCT MET SRL
|Gestionar
|Ploiesti, str. Lupeni, nr.116, tel: 0726 708426, oanfruct@yahoo.com
|SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL
|Incadrator confectii
|Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
|SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL
|Inginer chimist
|Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883; ceramica@bianca.ro
|SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA
|Inginer electroenergetica
|Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
|SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA
|Inginer electroenergetica
|Com. Brazi., str. Trandafirilor, tel: 0244 520312, 0244 525767, ceciliaalexiu@veolia.com
|SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL
|Inginer mecanic
|Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883;ceramica@bianca.ro
|SC LANDROM INDDUSTRIES SRL
|Inginer mecanic
|Brazii de sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
|SC DEIALEX ELECTRO SRL
|Ingrijitor cladiri
|Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com
|SC KAUFLAND ROMANIA SCS
|Ingrijitor cladiri
|Ploiesti, depozit Kaufland, DN 72, km.8, tel: 0372090505/509, mail: recrutare@kaufland.ro
|SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL
|Instalator
|Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28,tel:0244.599.883;ceramica@bianca.ro
|SC TERMOTEMP SRL
|Instalator
|Bucuresti, str. Drumul Bradului, nr.143, S4, tel: 021 3450166, monicavladut@termotemp.ro
|SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA
|Instalator
|Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
|SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA
|Instalator
|Com. Brazi., str. Trandafirilor, tel: 0244 520312, 0244 525767, ceciliaalexiu@veolia.com
|SC 24 IANUARIE SA
|Lacatus confectii metalice
|Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
|SC HABAU PPS PIPELINE SYSTEMS SRL
|Lacatus mecanic
|Ploiesti, str. Sinaii, nr.3, tel/fax: 0244 595940, 0244 595942, office@habau.ro
|SC ELVA GRUP SRL
|Lacatus mecanic
|Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr.145, tel: 0741 128455
|SC 24 IANUARIE SA
|Lacatus mecanic
|Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
|SC REMERO FIL SA
|Lacatus mecanic
|Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.91, tel/fax: 0244 572 191, 0762 665883
|SC LANDROM INDDUSTRIES SRL
|Lacatus mecanic
|Brazii de sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
|SC TIANA RATIGO SRL
|Lucrator benzinarie
|Ploiesti, str. Strandului, nr.42, tel/fax: 0316201679, ploiesti2@molretail.ro
|SC IONDRAS COMPANY PRODEXIM SRL
|Lucrator comercial
|Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 70, tel: 0721 331748
|SC PREMIER RESTAURANTS ROMANIA SRL
|Lucrator comercial
|Ploiesti, b-dul republicii, nr.136, tel: 0244 407331
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Lucrator comercial
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC RHEIN VISION SRL
|Lucrator comercial
|Aricestii Rahtivani, str. Bruxelles, nr.5,
|SC CTHESIAS IMPEX SRL
|Lucrator gestionar
|Ploiesti, str. Septembrie, nr.3, tel: 0730 495036, cthesis@yahoo.com
|SC ANTECO SA
|Maistru ind. Lemnului
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Manager raion
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC FIRENZE COM SRL
|Manager vanzari
|Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, tel: 0244 598438, 0244 525272, resurse_umane@firenze.ro
|SC HABAU PPS PIPELINE SYSTEMS SRL
|Masinist la masini pt terasamente
|Ploiesti, str. Sinaii, nr.3, tel/fax: 0244 595940, 0244 595942, office@habau.ro
|SC DAN SEPSI SRL
|Mecanic auto
|Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
|SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL
|Mecanic intretinere reparatii masini de cusut industriale
|Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
|SC CERAMICA BIANCA SRL
|Mn nec
|Ploiesti,str.sos Vestului,nr.28, tel:0244.599.883;ceramica@bianca.ro
|SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL
|Mn nec in ind confectiilor textile
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
|SC DEIALEX ELECTRO SRL
|Montator placaje
|Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com
|SC BRICTERM COMPANY SRL
|Montator tamplarie din aluminiu si mase plastice
|Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, Hala nr.5, tel; 0729 743668, brictermcompany@yahoo.com
|SC BRICTERM COMPANY SRL
|Mun necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, Hala nr.5, tel; 0729 743668, brictermcompany@yahoo.com
|SC DEIALEX ELECTRO SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
|SC COMCEREAL SA
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr.137, tel: 0244 521037, fax: 0244 521581, office@comcerealprahova.ro
|SC ANTECO SA
|Muncitor necalificat
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC SEKAMET SRL
|Muncitor necalificat
|Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com
|SC MODEXIM SCM
|Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor
|Ploiesti, str. Gen. Traian Mosoiu, nr.1, tel: 0244 544905, fax: 0244 514433, modeximpl@yahoo.com
|SC PETRONAS CLOTH DECORATION SRL
|Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor
|Blejoi, nr. 936, tel: 0244 433737, mail: info@petronas.ro
|SC PLOLAR SRL
|Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor
|Mizil str. Mihai Bravu, nr.63, tel: 0244 253259, email: radu@plolar.ro
|SC PLOLAR SRL
|Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor
|Fulga de Jos, nr.129, tel: 0244 253259, email: radu@plolar.ro
|SC ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE ROMANIA SRL BRADU SUC. PLOIESTI
|Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor
|Ploiesti, Parc Industrial, str. Conului, nr.3, tel/fax: 0372 447901, 0244 406881, carmen.barbulescu@jci.com
|SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL
|Muncitor necalificat in ind confectiilor
|Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
|SC EURO CONSTRUCT SA
|Muncitor necalificat la intretinere drumuri si poduri
|Constanta, str. Justitiei, nr.24, Lotul 2/1, tel: 0241 610251, Punct de lucru:Ploiesti, Vega
|SC 24 IANUARIE SA
|Normator atelier prelucrari mec.
|Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
|SC 24 IANUARIE SA
|Operator control nedistructiv
|Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
|SC FIRENZE COM SRL
|Operator facturare
|Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, tel: 0244 598438, 0244 525272, resurse_umane@firenze.ro
|SC DAN SEPSI SRL
|Operator introducere validare date
|Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
|SC ELIS PRODEXIM SRL
|Operator paste fainoase
|Ploiesti, str. Armasi, nr.46, tel: 0722 353151
|SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA
|Operator retea
|Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
|SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA
|Operator retea
|Com. Brazi., str. Trandafirilor, tel: 0244 520312, 0244 525767, ceciliaalexiu@veolia.com
|SC BIAMIR SRL
|Ospatar
|Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
|SC GENFOR ROMCENTER SRL
|Ospatar
|Ploiesti, str. Aleea Chimiei, bl. 59C, tel: 0244 592221
|SC IONDRAS COMPANY PRODEXIM SRL
|Patiser
|Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 70, tel: 0721 331748
|SC IONDRAS COMPANY PRODEXIM SRL
|Patiser
|Ploiesti, str. Gheorghe Doja, nr. 70, tel: 0721 331748
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Patiser
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC FAST SRL
|Pictor pe sticla
|Com Blejoi, sat Tantareni, nr.84, tel: 0722 870770, scfastsrl@yahoo.com
|SC SIMPLYTEX MANUFACTURING SRL
|Pregatitor lansator confectii
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, nr.352, tel: 0244 435285
|SC BIAMIR SRL
|Receptioner
|Bucov, sat Chitorani, str. Florica Romalo, nr.4, tel: 0721 567963, biamir1970@yahoo.com
|SC MAXIGEL SRL
|Reeprezentant comercial
|Ploiesti, str. Laboratorului, nr.29B, tel/fax: 0244 510891, resurseumane@maxigel.ro
|SC MAXIGEL SRL
|Reprezentant comercial
|ploiesti, str. Laboratorului, nr. 29B, tel: 0244 510891, resurseumane@maxigel.ro
|SC FIRENZE COM SRL
|Responsabil
|Ploiesti, str. Poligonului, nr.1, tel: 0244 598438, 0244 525272, resurse_umane@firenze.ro
|SC SEKAMET SRL
|Sculer matriter
|Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com
|SC KAUFLAND ROMANIA SCS
|Sef departament
|Ploiesti, depozit Kaufland, DN 72, km.8, tel: 0372090505/509, mail: recrutare@kaufland.ro
|SC UNIQUE CLOTHING SRL
|Sef linie
|Paulesti, sat Gageni, nr.1045B, tel/fax: 0244 702700, nitu_lory@yahoo.com
|SC REXTON GRUP SRL
|Sef linie confectii
|Ploiesti, str. Rahovei, nr.39, tel/fax: 0244 575864, 0244 576431
|SC 24 IANUARIE SA
|Sef sectie productie – inginer
|Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
|SC ANTECO SA
|Sef sectie productie mobilier
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC AQUILA PART PROD COM SRL
|Sofer
|Ploiesti,str.Malu rosu,nr.105A,tel:0244.594.793
|SC DAN SEPSI SRL
|Sofer autobuz
|Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
|SC ISAF SOCIETATE DE SEMNALIZARI SI AUTOMATIZARI FEROVIARE
|Sofer autocamion
|Bucuresti, Calea Giulesti, nr.14, tel: 0725 809842, fax: 021 2210087, resurseumane@isaf.ro; office@isaf.ro
|SC ISAF SOCIETATE DE SEMNALIZARI SI AUTOMATIZARI FEROVIARE
|Sofer automacaragiu
|Bucuresti, Calea Giulesti, nr.14, tel: 0725 809842, fax: 021 2210087, resurseumane@isaf.ro; office@isaf.ro
|SC OAN FRUCT MET SRL
|Sofer autoturisme
|Ploiesti, str. Lupeni, nr.116, tel: 0726 708426, oanfruct@yahoo.com
|SC SADRAS PROEXPERT SRL
|Spalator auto
|Ploiesti, str. Gh. Grigore Cantacuzino, tel: 0729 859286, 0722 698863
|SC ANTECO SA
|Specialist marketing
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC SEKAMET SRL
|Strungar carusel (borwek)
|Plopeni, fab II, ob 301, tel: 0745 023882, scsekametssrl@yahoo.com
|SC 24 IANUARIE SA
|Strungar/frezor/ operator CN
|Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
|SC 24 IANUARIE SA
|Sudor
|Ploiesti, str. G-ral Ion Dragalina, nr.18, tel: 0244 526350, fax: 0244 510325
|SC HABAU PPS PIPELINE SYSTEMS SRL
|Sudor
|Ploiesti, str. Sinaii, nr.3, tel/fax: 0244 595940, 0244 595942, office@habau.ro
|SC LANDROM INDDUSTRIES SRL
|Sudor
|Brazii de sus, str. Trandafirilor, nr.33D, tel: 0344 802824, 0344 802825, office@landrom.ro
|SC DAN SEPSI SRL
|Sudor
|Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
|SC ANTECO SA
|Tamplar
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC ANTECO SA
|Tapiter
|Ploiesti, str. Lamaitei, nr.2, tel: 0244 543088, tel/fax: 0244 543088, office@anteco.ro
|SC KAUFLAND ROMANIA SCS
|Tehnician electromecanic
|Ploiesti, depozit Kaufland, DN 72, km.8, tel: 0372090505/509, mail: recrutare@kaufland.ro
|SC VEOLIA ENERGIE PRAHOVA
|Tehnician mecanic
|Com. Brazi, str. Trandafirilor, nr.89, tel/fax: 0244 520312, 0244 525767
|SC PETROSTAR SA
|Tehnician proiectant
|Ploiesti, b-dul Bucuresti, nr.37, tel/fax: 0244 513777, 0244 575412, petrostar@petrostar.ro
|SC OTTOROSE ROM SRL
|Tehnolog
|Ploiesti, str. Piramidei, nr.2, tel/fax: 0244 700 000
|SC DAN SEPSI SRL
|Tinichigiu carosier
|Ploiesti, str. Gh.Doja, nr.148, tel/fax: 0244 482068, 0769 609609
|SC ELVA GRUP SRL
|Tinichigiu carosier
|Ploiesti, str. Valeni, nr.145, tel: 0741 128455
|SC OAN FRUCT MET SRL
|Vanzator
|Ploiesti, str. Lupeni, nr.116, tel: 0726 708426, oanfruct@yahoo.com
|SC ROMANIA HYPERMARCHE SA
|Vanzator
|Ploiesti, str Calomfirescu, nr. 2, tel/fax: 0374 815400, anitu@cora.ro
|SC PRESENT ELECTROSERV SRL
|Zugrav
|Ploiesti, str. Aleea Scolii, nr.1B, bl. 22, ap.20, tel: 0722238316, deialexelectro@gmail.com